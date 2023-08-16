Panthers place WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) on IR

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers placed receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve Wednesday and filled the roster vacancy with cornerback Collin Duncan.

Byrd sustained a hamstring injury during training camp that was expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks, according to head coach Frank Reich.

The Panthers signed Byrd, 30, to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.3 million in April. Barring an injury settlement with Carolina, his season is over.

Byrd caught 13 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games (four starts) with Atlanta last season. He has 130 receptions for 1,689 yards and seven TDs in 75 games (28 starts) with the Panthers (2016-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019), New England Patriots (2020), Chicago Bears (2021) and Falcons.

Duncan was undrafted this year out of Mississippi State. He spent time in camp with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason.

He provides depth in a Carolina secondary that is currently dealing with injuries to cornerbacks Greg Mabin and Mac McCain.

Duncan recorded 149 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks with the Bulldogs from 2019-22.

–Field Level Media