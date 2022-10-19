Panthers designate QB Sam Darnold to return from IR

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy were designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The moves open a 21-day practice window for Darnold and Roy to be placed on the 53-man roster. They can be returned to the active roster at any time.

Darnold, 25, was injured in Carolina’s final preseason game after Buffalo Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer rolled over his left foot. Darnold was carted off the field.

Fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing an ankle injury and sat out the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. PJ Walker sustained a neck injury in that contest.

Mayfield, 27, has completed a career-low 54.9 percent of his passes for just 962 yards, with four touchdowns against four interceptions in five games this season.

Darnold threw for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games last season for the Panthers.

He has completed 59.8 percent of his passes with 54 touchdowns and 52 picks in 50 career games with the New York Jets and Panthers. He was selected by the Jets with the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Roy, 26, was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in Week 2.

He has two tackles in two games this season and 61 to go along with one sack in 34 career contests with the Panthers.

–Field Level Media