Pair of Ravens OL, RB Gus Edwards return to practice

A pair of key offensive linemen returned to practice Wednesday along with running back Gus Edwards (concussion) and safety Marcus Williams (pec) for the Baltimore Ravens.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) both returned to practice after missing the past two games.

However, seven players missed practice Wednesday, including running back Justice Hill (foot). He was joined on the sidelines by wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring), outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (ankle) and David Ojabo (ankle), and defensive backs Marlon Humphrey (foot) and Kyle Hamilton (undisclosed).

Edwards left Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. He’s rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown in three games (one start) this season.

Stanley, 29, is hoping to stay healthy after playing in just 18 games combined the past three seasons.

Linderbaum, 23, started all 17 games as a rookie in 2022 after the team selected him No. 25 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ojabo, 23, also left Sunday’s game with his injury. He has six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in three games.

The official injury report for the Ravens (2-1), who travel to Cleveland (2-1) in Week 4, will be released later Wednesday.

