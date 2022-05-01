paiN Gaming win Spring American Showdown, lock up Finals berth

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

paiN Gaming defeated FURIA Esports in the grand final of the BLAST Premier: Spring American Showdown 2022 on Sunday to clinch a berth in the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals.

The first map, Vertigo, required double overtime before paiN eked out a 22-20 victory. Then paiN finished off a 2-0 sweep with a 16-8 win on Inferno.

All five players for paiN finished with positive kill-death differentials as their squad dominated the all-Brazilian grand final. Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt led the way with 58 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential. Wesley “hardzao” Lopes had 50 kills with a plus-13, and Gabriel “NEKIZ” Schenato added 47 kills, also on a plus-13.

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato led FURIA with 44 kills.

Eight teams competed in a single-elimination bracket for shares of a $67,500 prize pool, and paiN took home a first prize of $20,000 after defeating Team Liquid, MIBR and FURIA. All matches were best-of-three.

The champion of the Spring Finals, June 15-19 in Lisbon, Portugal, will earn $200,000 and a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final 2022 in December.

ENCE also qualified Sunday for the Spring Finals by winning the Spring European Showdown. The other six Spring Finals participants will be FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, OG and BIG.

BLAST Premier: Spring American Showdown prize pool, BLAST Premier points

1. $20,000, 1,600 points, berth in Spring Finals — paiN Gaming

2. $12,500, 800 points — FURIA Esports

3-4. $7,500, 500 points — GODSENT, MIBR

5-8. $5,000, 150 points — Evil Geniuses, ATK, Complexity Gaming, Team Liquid

–Field Level Media