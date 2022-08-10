Padres use two big innings to pummel Giants 13-7

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres, paced by a three-run home run by Brandon Drury and a two-run homer by Austin Nola, scored seven times with two outs in sixth inning Wednesday afternoon to score a 13-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Giants scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead and San Francisco reliever Yunior Marte retired the first two Padres he faced in the bottom of the inning. The Padres then reeled off seven straight hits, ending with Nola’s homer.

Manny Machado opened the seven-run rally with a single and moved to third on Josh Bell’s infield single. Drury followed with his second homer as a Padre — a line drive into the left field seats — to give the Padres a 9-7 lead.

Jake Cronenworth then singled and scored on Ha-Seong Kim’s double to right center. Trent Grisham greeted reliever Jarlin Garcia by driving in Kim and Nola blasted his homer to left to conclude the scoring.

Earlier in the game, the Giants took leads of 1-0 (on a J.D. Davis homer in the second) and 4-0 off Padres starter Sean Manaea before the Padres scored six runs in the bottom of the third against Giants starter Jakob Junis to take a 6-4 lead. Seven straight Padres reached base to open the third and there were three bases-loaded hits.

The Padres loaded the bases on Nola’s leadoff walk and back-to-back singles by Jurickson Profar and Juan Soto. Machado followed with a two-run double. After Bell walked to reload the bases, Drury singled to score Soto and keep the bases loaded. Cronenworth and Grisham followed with RBI singles and the sixth run scored on a groundout by Nola.

Robert Suarez (3-1) returned from the injured list to pitch 1 2/3 scoreless innings and pick up the win. Marte (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits in an inning.

Drury was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and Nola had three RBIs and two runs for the Padres. Machado had two doubles and a single with two RBIs and two runs. Cronenworth also had three hits for San Diego.

Davis, Wilmer Flores, Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson each had an RBI for the Giants.

