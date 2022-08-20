fbpx
Published August 20, 2022

San Diego Padres designate Nomar Mazara, recall Jose Azocar

Jul 30, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Nomar Mazara (16) flips his bat after striking out during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres designated Nomar Mazara for assignment Saturday and recalled fellow outfielder Jose Azocar from Triple-A El Paso.

Mazara, 27, was in his first season with the Padres, batting .264 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 55 games.

In seven seasons with the Texas Rangers (2016-19), Chicago White Sox (2020), Detroit Tigers (2021) and Padres, Mazara is a .256 hitter with 85 home runs and 360 RBIs.

Azocar, 26, made his major league debut on April 7. In 71 games with the Padres this season, he is batting .233 with eight RBIs.

–Field Level Media

