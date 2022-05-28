Padres catch Pirates with timely blast, go on to win

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Wil Myers hit a tie-breaking single in the eighth to give the San Diego Padres a 4-3 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Manny Machado drew a walk from Pirates right-handed reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (0-1) to open the eighth and moved to second on Eric Hosmer’s ground ball single through the right side. Myers then dropped a single into center to score Machado.

Right-hander Nabil Crismatt (3-0) picked up the win with a perfect eighth, and lefty Taylor Rogers earned his 17th save with a 1-2-3 t ninth that lowered his ERA to 0.44.

The Pirates built a 3-0 lead against Padres starter Sean Manaea, but the Padres got all three back with the help of a reversed call ahead of a three-run homer by Luke Voit in the sixth.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first when Bryan Reynolds homered into the left field seats on a high Manaea changeup with one out. They added two runs in the fourth when Manaea issued back-to-back walks to Ben Gamel and Josh VanMeter with one out, and they both scored on Diego Castillo’s double into the left field corner.

Pirates starter Jose Quintana allowed only three singles through five innings, but didn’t survive the sixth.

Jurickson Profar singled to open the inning, and Eric Hosmer reached first after he topped a ball in front of the plate. Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman scooped up the ball and made what appeared to be a perfect throw to first for the second out in the inning. But the Padres challenged the call and the replay showed VanMeter’s foot was off the bag.

VanMeter had moved to first base from second to start the inning when Michael Chavis left with a sore elbow. Quintana departed the game after Van Meter’s error.

The Pirates paid for the miscue one out later when Voit launched a three-run homer into the left field seats off right-hander Wil Crowe.

Quintana was charged with two unearned runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Manaea gave up three runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.

–Field Level Media