Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (foot) misses practice

Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury, multiple outlets reported.

Head coach Matt LaFleur did not comment on the injury during his morning session with reporters.

Cobb, who turns 32 later this month, is entering his 12th NFL season.

The slot specialist has 591 receptions for 7,168 yards and 52 touchdowns in 142 games with the Packers (2011-18, 2021), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Houston Texans (2020).

Also missing practice were tight end Dominique Dafney (knee) and rookie defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who is being evaluated for a concussion.

Green Bay opens the preseason on Friday night at San Francisco.

