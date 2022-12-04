Packers recover from 13-point deficit, beat Bears for 8th straight time

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Crosby kicked a go-ahead 32-yard field goal with 4:49 remaining and Christian Watson had rushing and receiving touchdowns to boost the visiting Green Bay Packers to a 28-19 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Packers (5-8) defeated the Bears for the eighth straight time, while Chicago lost its sixth straight overall. Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields at the Packers’ 28-yard line with 2:52 remaining to thwart a comeback attempt after Crosby’s field goal put the team ahead 20-19.

The Bears (3-10), who led 16-10 at halftime, had the opportunity to extend their lead, but Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field goal with 11:44 to go. The Packers took over at their own 30-yard line, setting up Crosby’s kick.

Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown following the interception.

Returning after missing the previous game with a separated non-throwing shoulder, Justin Fields was 20-of-25 passing for 254 yards and two interceptions while rushing six times for 71 yards and a score.

A.J. Dillon had 119 yards of total offense for Green Bay, including 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Aaron Rodgers was 18-of-31 passing for 182 yards and touchdown for Green Bay.

Chicago opened the scoring with Santos’ 40-yard field goal with 9:23 left in the first quarter, marking the league-leading 10th time this season the team has recorded points on its first possession of the game.

Fields scored on a 55-yard run on the Bears’ next drive. That extended to six his streak of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, tying Johnny Lujack’s NFL standard set in 1950 for the most such games by a quarterback.

Green Bay responded with a 24-yard Crosby field goal to cap a 13-play, 64-yard drive that swallowed 7:38 of clock time. After a Bears fumble and a Packers turnover on downs, David Montgomery ran for a 7-yard touchdown for Chicago.

Santos missed the point-after, but at 16-3, the Bears’ 13-point advantage marked their largest lead against the Packers since the 2018 season opener, a game Chicago led by as many as 20 before falling by a point.

Green Bay recovered, however, closing the afternoon by scoring 25 of the game’s final 28 points. The surge started when Rodgers hit Watson for a 14-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Green Bay leads the all-time series 104-94-6.

–Field Level Media