Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Saints

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander were ruled inactive for Sunday’s game against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

All four players were listed as questionable on Friday by the Packers (1-1), who have a quick turnaround with a home game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Jones sustained a hamstring injury at the end of his 35-yard touchdown catch-and-run in Green Bay’s 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10. He finished with nine carries for 41 yards and a score and two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Fellow running back A.J. Dillon likely will see a boost in playing time with Jones sidelined for the second straight game.

Watson has yet to make his season debut due to his hamstring injury. He recorded 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games (11 starts) as a rookie in 2022.

Bakhtiari is nursing a knee injury. The three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro first-team selection has made 130 regular season starts for Green Bay, although a knee injury limited him to one start in 2021 and 11 in 2022.

Alexander was added to the Packers’ injury report on Friday with a back injury. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has eight tackles and two pass deflections in two games this season.

The Packers also listed defensive backs Anthony Johnson Jr. and Zayne Anderson as well as offensive guard Elgton Jenkins as inactive.

As for the Saints (2-0), they listed the following as inactive for Sunday’s game: cornerback Paulson Adebo, tight end Foster Moreau, wide receiver A.T. Perry, offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri and defensive lineman Kyle Phillips.

