fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published November 9, 2022

Packers claim S Johnathan Abram off waivers

Sportsnaut
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.Nfl Las Vegas Raiders At Tennessee Titans
Credit: Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers were awarded ex-Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Las Vegas released its former first-round pick on Tuesday. The Raiders reportedly tried to trade Abram but couldn’t complete a deal before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Abram, 26, started the first six games of the season but lost his starting job, coming off the bench the past two games in Vegas. On the season, he has 48 tackles and one pass defended.

In 36 career games with the Raiders (34 starts), Abram has 255 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions.

–Field Level Media

Share: