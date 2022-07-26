Pablo Lopez strikes out 11 as Marlins down Reds

Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Pablo Lopez matched a career high with 11 strikeouts over seven strong innings as the visiting Miami Marlins edged the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1, Tuesday night.

Lopez (7-5) outdueled Cincinnati rookie starter Hunter Greene to help Miami snap its eight-game losing streak in Cincinnati.

Joey Wendle had three hits, including the decisive two-run single for the Marlins, who had been outscored 53-12 over the course of the streak going back to Miami’s last win, 8-5, on May 6, 2018.

Anthony Bass pitched a perfect eighth on seven pitches and Tanner Scott retired all three batters in the ninth for his 13th save in 17 chances as the three Miami pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

Greene (3-12) worked out of a one-out jam in the second when the Marlins had runners on second and third. Greene fanned Jesus Sanchez looking, and Luke Williams grounded out to the pitcher.

Greene appeared ready to do the same in the fifth after Sanchez doubled with one out and Williams singled him to third and stole second. After Jacob Stallings was called out on strikes, Wendle singled to right-center to put the Marlins up, 2-0.

According to official MLB game tracking data, Greene finished with 38 pitches of at least 100 mph, one shy of his record set on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 16. It was the third time this season Greene threw at least 30 pitches of 100 mph, and second time this month.

Greene allowed nine hits but just two runs over 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking one as his personal losing skid hit five games. Reliever Buck Farmer rescued Greene in the seventh, retiring the final two batters after the Marlins ended Greene’s night with a pair of one-out singles.

Lopez allowed a leadoff single to Jonathan India in the first and then retired the next 12 batters before Mike Moustakas opened the fifth with his sixth homer of the season, a towering drive into the seats in right.

The Marlins had another chance to expand their lead but stranded another two runners in the eighth against Farmer, as they went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

