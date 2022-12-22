Overwatch League lowers minimum age requirement

Credit: Cameron Clark via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The minimum age restriction for players in the Overwatch League has been reduced from 18 to 17, according to a tweet from the head of the league, Sean Miller

“As we look towards the FA window opening on Friday, we’re excited to share that our minimum age for OWL competition will be 17 starting in 2023,” Miller posted Wednesday on Twitter.

“In a free to play world, we want to make the top level of Overwatch competition as accessible and inclusive as possible.”

This rule change opens up possibilities for young players to enter the league sooner.

One of those could be O2 Blast’s 17-year-old Jun-bin “Junbin” Park, a tank player who has proven himself with his success in Korea. He has been rumored to go pro and join the San Francisco Shock, which is affiliated with 02 Blast.

Other young players who may now make moves include another O2 Blast DPS player, Jung-woong “Viper” Lee, as well as T1 DPS player Yu-bin “A1IEN” Han and support player Soo-Min “LeeSooMin” Lee.

–Field Level Media