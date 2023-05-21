Outlaws move into second in OWL West qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Outlaws rallied to defeat the London Spitfire 3-1 on Sunday to move up in the West Region qualifying standings for the Overwatch League’s Spring Stage Knockouts.

The Outlaws improved to 5-1 and moved into second, just ahead of Florida Mayhem and Boston Uprising.

In other action, the Los Angeles Gladiators came back to beat the Vancouver Titans 3-1 and the San Francisco Shock beat the Los Angeles Valiant 3-1.

The Outlaws dropped the first map to the Spitfire, 2-0 on Nepal. But Houston bounced back to take the next three: Blizzard World (3-0), Rialto (1-0) and New Queen Street (1-0).

The Gladiators improved to 4-2 despite dropping the first map, 2-1 on Oasis. The Gladiators put the match away with a 3-2 win on Blizzard World, a 3-1 triumph on Havana and a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street.

The Shock moved to 3-3 and dropped the Valiant to 0-8, rebounding after losing the first map, 2-1 on Antarctic Peninsula. The Shock took the next three — 2-1 on Blizzard World, 1-0 on Junkertown and 1-0 on Esperanca – to secure the win.

West Region qualifying continues Friday with four matches:

–London Spitfire vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–Vegas Eternal vs. Atlanta Reign

–Washington Justice vs. New York Excelsior

–Houston Outlaws vs. Florida Mayhem

Overwatch League Spring Stage Knockouts, West Region qualifying with match record, map differential

1. Atlanta Reign, 6-0, plus-17

2. Houston Outlaws, 5-1, plus-11

T3. Boston Uprising, 5-1, plus-10

T3. Florida Mayhem, 5-1, plus-10

5. Washington Justice, 4-2, plus-5

6. Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-2, plus-2

7. Vancouver Titans, 3-3, plus-2

8. San Francisco Shock, 3-3, minus-4

T9. Toronto Defiant, 2-4, minus-4

T9. New York Excelsior, 2-4, minus-4

11. London Spitfire, 1-5, minus-8

12. Vegas Eternal, 0-6, minus-17

13. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-8, minus-20

