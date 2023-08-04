Outlaws, Excelsior, Titans earn wins at OWL West summer qualifiers

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Outlaws, New York Excelsior and Vancouver Titans notched victories to open Week 4 of Summer Stage qualifying in the Overwatch League’s West Region on Friday.

The Outlaws defeated the Toronto Defiant 3-1, the Excelsior rallied past the Los Angeles Gladiators 3-2 and the Titans swept the last-place Vegas Eternal 3-0.

Summer Stage qualifying in the West runs through Sept. 4, with each team in the region playing a total of eight best-of-five matches. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs, while the fourth- through 10th-ranked squads will be sent to the play-ins.

On Friday, the Defiant struck first against the Outlaws with a 2-1 win on Ilios. But Houston responded, scoring narrow wins on Numbani (3-2), Watchpoint: Gibraltar (1-0) and Colosseo (1-0) for the victory.

The Gladiators jumped out to a two-map lead on the Excelsior by taking Antarctic Peninsula 2-1 and Numbani 3-2. New York clawed back with consecutive 1-0 results on Dorado and Esperanca, then completed the comeback with a 2-1 triumph on Lijiang Tower.

The Titans had an easier go of things, defeating the Eternal 2-0 on Oasis, 2-1 on Eichenwalde and 3-0 on Dorado.

Summer Stage qualifying action in the West continues Saturday with three matches:

–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Houston Outlaws

–New York Excelsior vs. Washington Justice

–San Francisco Shock vs. Vancouver Titans

West standings (W-L record, map differential — includes performance in both spring and summer qualifiers)

1. Atlanta Reign, 12-2, plus-29

2. Florida Mayhem, 12-2, plus-25

3. Houston Outlaws, 10-3, plus-15

4. Boston Uprising, 10-4, plus-16

5. Vancouver Titans, 7-6, plus-8

6. San Francisco Shock, 6-6, minus-6

7. New York Excelsior, 6-7, minus-1

8. London Spitfire, 6-8, minus-5

9. Washington Justice, 5-7, minus-5

10. Toronto Defiant, 5-8, minus-5

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-8, minus-10

12. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-12, minus-27

13. Vegas Eternal, 0-13, minus-34

–Field Level Media