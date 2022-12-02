fbpx
Published December 2, 2022

Orlando City SC sign midfielder Favian Loyola to homegrown contract

Aug 10, 2022; Blaine, MN, USA; MLS Next East player Favian Loyola (16) of Orlando City dribbles the ball against MLS Next West during the second half of the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game at National Sports Center Indoor Sports Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC signed United States U-19 National Team midfielder Favian Loyola to a three-year homegrown contract on Friday with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Loyola, 17, a product of the Orlando City Academy, is the 13th homegrown player in club history and the first to complete his development through Orlando City B in MLS Next Pro.

“Favian is an exciting young talent that we’re happy to have been able to help grow throughout the course of the last few years,” Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said.

In 11 appearances (six starts) for Orlando City B, Loyola scored six goals, He earned MVP honors in the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

Loyola has been called up to the U.S. U-19 National Team on multiple occasions, including the Slovenia Nations Cup in September.

–Field Level Media

