Orioles put Ryan Mountcastle (shoulder) on IL

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles placed first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on the injured list Wednesday with shoulder inflammation.

Mountcastle has missed the past seven games with discomfort, caused by inflammation of the AC joint. The IL move is retroactive to Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from Triple-A Norfolk.

Mountcastle, 26, is batting .269 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs on the season.

McKenna, 26, is batting .254 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 86 games this season.

The Orioles entered Wednesday’s action with a 2.5-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East.

–Field Level Media