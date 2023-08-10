Orioles place LHP Danny Coulombe (biceps) on 15-day IL

Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles on Thursday placed left-hander Danny Coulombe on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, because of left biceps tendinitis.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Coulombe, the team’s top left-handed reliever this season, had difficulty getting loose in the bullpen Tuesday. Hyde is optimistic that Coulombe could be activated when he is eligible on Aug. 24.

In a corresponding move, Baltimore recalled right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Norfolk. Cionel Perez is the lone left-hander in the bullpen for the time being.

Coulombe, 33, is 3-1 this season with a 2.77 ERA in 39 innings over 47 relief appearances. He has 48 strikeouts to just nine walks.

The 39 innings are his most in the big leagues since 2017 (51 2/3 innings) with the Oakland Athletics.

Coulombe has played nine years for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-15), Athletics (2015-18), Minnesota Twins (2020-22) and Orioles.

Krehbiel, 30, has appeared in two games for Baltimore, allowing no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

Hyde also said that center fielder Cedric Mullins, who has been on rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Bowie because of a right adductor groin strain, could join the Orioles for the start of their three-game series Friday at the Seattle Mariners.

Mullins exited a July 15 game against the Miami Marlins with right quadriceps tightness, and four days later was placed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to July 16) due to the strain.

