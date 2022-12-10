Oregon beats Nevada behind Will Richardson’s triple-double

Credit: Chris Pietsch-The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quincy Guerrier recorded season bests of 26 points and nine rebounds, and Will Richardson notched the school’s first triple-double in nearly 20 years as host Oregon recorded a convincing 78-65 victory over Nevada on Saturday at Eugene, Ore.

Richardson had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to claim the program’s first triple-double since Luke Jackson registered one against Florida A&M on Dec. 20, 2022.

Guerrier made five 3-pointers while N’Faly Dante added 11 points and three blocked shots for the Ducks (5-5), who opened a five-game homestand with one of their top performances of the season.

Kenan Blackshear scored 20 points and Jarod Lucas added 16 for Nevada (8-3), which has lost two of its past three contests.

The Ducks shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 11 of 27 from 3-point range. Kel’el Ware blocked four shots for Oregon.

Nevada made 33.3 percent of its shots and was 7 of 28 from behind the arc. The Wolf Pack hit all 14 free-throw attempts, with Blackshear sinking 10.

Oregon saw a 17-point, first-half lead whittled to seven at the break. But Richardson scored five points during a 7-0 run to open the second half as the Ducks took a 43-29 advantage.

Lucas was fouled while attempting a trey and made all three free throws as Nevada crept within 51-42 with 12:29 left.

A bit later, The Ducks went on an 11-3 run, with Richardson capping it with a trey to make it 66-48 with 7:18 to play.

The Wolf Pack scored eight of the next 12 points to move within 70-56 before Guerrier connected on trey No. 5 with 4:40 remaining.

The only remaining suspense was whether Richardson would get a triple-double and he finally got it with a rebound with 26 seconds to play.

Guerrier scored 14 points on four 3-pointers in the first half as Oregon led 36-29 at the break. Guerrier buried three 3-pointers in a stretch of 2:06 to give the Ducks an 18-9 lead.

Oregon’s lead reached 32-15 on a jumper by Brennan Rigsby with 4:45 remaining.

Nevada finished the half with a 14-4 burst and moved within seven on Tre Coleman’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.

