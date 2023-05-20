OpTic Texas remain unbeaten in CDL Major V qualifying

OpTic Texas swept the Florida Mutineers on Saturday to remain unbeaten in qualifying action for the Call of Duty League’s Major V.
Texas improved to 5-0 to hold a one-game lead over the Atlanta FaZe, who were 3-1 winners over the Boston Breach.
In other action, the Toronto Ultra swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas and the Vegas Legion beat the Seattle Surge 3-1.
Major V qualifying, which includes all 12 Call of Duty League teams, runs through Sunday, with each victory worth 10 CDL points. Double-elimination bracket play is scheduled for Thursday through May 28 in Toronto, with the championship team receiving $200,000 from the $500,000 prize pool plus 65 CDL points.
On Saturday, OpTic made quick work of the Mutineers, winning 250-222 on Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint, 6-4 on Al Bagra Fortress Search & Destroy and 3-2 on Himmelmatt Expo Control.
The FaZe opened with a 250-243 win on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint and followed with a 6-1 win on Embassy Search & Destroy. The Breach replied with a 3-1 win on Breenbergh Hotel Control before the FaZe clinched on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint, 250-208.
The Ultra cruised past the Guerrillas, 250-161 on Embassy Hardpoint, 6-4 on Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy and 3-0 on El Asilo Control.
The Legion opened with a 250-205 win over the Surge on Embassy Hardpoint. They followed with a 6-5 win on Mercado Las Almas Search & Destroy before the Surge responded with a 3-1 win on El Asilo Control. The Legion clinched on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint, 250-206.
Qualifying action continues Sunday with three matches:
–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Toronto Ultra
–London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Thieves
–Boston Breach vs. New York Subliners
Call of Duty League Major V qualifying, with match win-loss record and game winning percentage
1. OpTic Texas, 5-0, 83.3 percent
2. Atlanta FaZe, 4-1, 70.6 percent
T3. Toronto Ultra, 3-1, 71.4 percent
T3. New York Subliners, 3-1, 64.7 percent
T5. Vegas Legion, 3-2, 50 percent
T5. Florida Mutineers, 3-2, 50 percent
T7. Boston Breach, 2-2, 53.3 percent
T7. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-2, 56.3 percent
T9. Seattle Surge, 1-4, 27.8 percent
T9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 1-4, 27.8 percent
T11. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-4, 29.4 percent
T11. London Royal Ravens, 0-4, 14.3 percent
