OpTic Texas remain unbeaten in CDL Major V qualifying

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

OpTic Texas swept the Florida Mutineers on Saturday to remain unbeaten in qualifying action for the Call of Duty League’s Major V.

Texas improved to 5-0 to hold a one-game lead over the Atlanta FaZe, who were 3-1 winners over the Boston Breach.

In other action, the Toronto Ultra swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas and the Vegas Legion beat the Seattle Surge 3-1.

Major V qualifying, which includes all 12 Call of Duty League teams, runs through Sunday, with each victory worth 10 CDL points. Double-elimination bracket play is scheduled for Thursday through May 28 in Toronto, with the championship team receiving $200,000 from the $500,000 prize pool plus 65 CDL points.

On Saturday, OpTic made quick work of the Mutineers, winning 250-222 on Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint, 6-4 on Al Bagra Fortress Search & Destroy and 3-2 on Himmelmatt Expo Control.

The FaZe opened with a 250-243 win on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint and followed with a 6-1 win on Embassy Search & Destroy. The Breach replied with a 3-1 win on Breenbergh Hotel Control before the FaZe clinched on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint, 250-208.

The Ultra cruised past the Guerrillas, 250-161 on Embassy Hardpoint, 6-4 on Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy and 3-0 on El Asilo Control.

The Legion opened with a 250-205 win over the Surge on Embassy Hardpoint. They followed with a 6-5 win on Mercado Las Almas Search & Destroy before the Surge responded with a 3-1 win on El Asilo Control. The Legion clinched on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint, 250-206.

Qualifying action continues Sunday with three matches:

–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Toronto Ultra

–London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Thieves

–Boston Breach vs. New York Subliners

Call of Duty League Major V qualifying, with match win-loss record and game winning percentage

1. OpTic Texas, 5-0, 83.3 percent

2. Atlanta FaZe, 4-1, 70.6 percent

T3. Toronto Ultra, 3-1, 71.4 percent

T3. New York Subliners, 3-1, 64.7 percent

T5. Vegas Legion, 3-2, 50 percent

T5. Florida Mutineers, 3-2, 50 percent

T7. Boston Breach, 2-2, 53.3 percent

T7. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-2, 56.3 percent

T9. Seattle Surge, 1-4, 27.8 percent

T9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 1-4, 27.8 percent

T11. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-4, 29.4 percent

T11. London Royal Ravens, 0-4, 14.3 percent

–Field Level Media