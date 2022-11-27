Oklahoma State uses big second half to beat Prairie View A&M

Credit: NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Avery Anderson III scored 16 points and Moussa Cisse added 13 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma State turned it on in the second half in a 78-53 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (5-2) led by just a point after a back-and-forth first half but quickly put the game away after halftime, pushing their advantage to 20 points by the 12:02 mark of the second half and cruising under the wire for the easy win.

Bryce Thompson added 13 points for Oklahoma State, with Quion Williams scoring 11. The Cowboys shot 62.5 percent from the floor in the second half.

Jeremiah Gambrell led the Panthers (4-3) with 16 points while Trajan Wesley had 10.

The game was even for the majority of the first half, with the Panthers leading by as many as five points after Wesley’s jumper capped a 6-0 run. Oklahoma State rallied to tie the game and then went up 21-19 lead with 5:54 to play when Williams scored the last of four straight points.

There were three additional ties and two more lead changes before halftime, the latest of which came on two free throws by Anderson with 1:02 remaining that garnered the Cowboys a 27-26 advantage at the break.

Thompson led Oklahoma State with eight points before halftime while Wesley and Gambrell both scored eight to pace the Panthers over the first 20 minutes. The Cowboys outshot Prairie View 45.5 percent to 35.7 percent in the half despite making just one of their eight 3-point attempts.

Oklahoma State came out of the locker room looking like a different team. The Cowboys opened the second half by making their first four shots and put together a 12-0 run. Prairie View missed its first seven shots and had three turnovers over the first five minutes of the half.

Wesley ended that run by making a fast-break layup, but Oklahoma State added a 10-1 run with 3-pointrs by Williams and Thompson for a 49-29 lead. The Panthers got no closer than 16 the rest of the way.

–Field Level Media