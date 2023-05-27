fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 27, 2023

Oklahoma sets softball record with 48th straight win

Oklahoma celebrates the home run of Oklahoma's Cydney Sanders (1) in the fourth inning during the NCAA Norman Super Regional softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Clemson Tigers at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May, 26, 2023.
Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma rallied to defeat Clemson 8-7 on Saturday for its 48th consecutive win, the longest in NCAA Division I softball history.

The two-time defending champion Sooners surpassed the 47-game win streak compiled by Arizona from 1996-97.

With the victory in Game 2 of the Norman (Okla.) Super Regional, top-ranked Oklahoma (56-1) won the series 2-0 and advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the seventh straight year.

Clemson (49-12), which had trailed 4-0 in the fourth inning, took a 7-4 lead in the fifth before Oklahoma tied it up in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run homer by Kinzie Hansen.

Tiare Jennings led off the top of the ninth with her second homer of the game to give the Sooners the 8-7 edge.

Jordy Bahl pitched the last three innings to earn the win. She worked around a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, getting Ally Miklesh to fly out to center to end the game.

–Field Level Media

Share: 