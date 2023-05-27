Oklahoma sets softball record with 48th straight win

Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma rallied to defeat Clemson 8-7 on Saturday for its 48th consecutive win, the longest in NCAA Division I softball history.

The two-time defending champion Sooners surpassed the 47-game win streak compiled by Arizona from 1996-97.

With the victory in Game 2 of the Norman (Okla.) Super Regional, top-ranked Oklahoma (56-1) won the series 2-0 and advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the seventh straight year.

Clemson (49-12), which had trailed 4-0 in the fourth inning, took a 7-4 lead in the fifth before Oklahoma tied it up in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run homer by Kinzie Hansen.

Tiare Jennings led off the top of the ninth with her second homer of the game to give the Sooners the 8-7 edge.

Jordy Bahl pitched the last three innings to earn the win. She worked around a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, getting Ally Miklesh to fly out to center to end the game.

