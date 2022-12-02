Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris declares for NFL draft

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris announced Friday that he is declaring for the NFL draft and will skip the Sooners’ bowl game.

Morris, a right tackle, spent the last two seasons with Oklahoma after spending his first two college campaigns at Tennessee.

“These past 4 years haven’t been easy at all, but everyone of you have helped me mature into a better man, player and teammate,” Morris said on Twitter. “… After discussing with my family, I will be opting out of the bowl game and declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”

Morris is likely a mid-to-late round selection in the draft.

He is the second Oklahoma offensive lineman to declare this week. Left tackle Anton Harrison, a possible first-round pick, announced he was declaring for the draft on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media