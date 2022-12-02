Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris declares for NFL draft

Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris announced Friday that he is declaring for the NFL draft and will skip the Sooners’ bowl game.
Morris, a right tackle, spent the last two seasons with Oklahoma after spending his first two college campaigns at Tennessee.
“These past 4 years haven’t been easy at all, but everyone of you have helped me mature into a better man, player and teammate,” Morris said on Twitter. “… After discussing with my family, I will be opting out of the bowl game and declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”
To New beginnings ?? pic.twitter.com/EoEufLWEAb
— TheWanyaMorris™? (@wanyamorris64) December 2, 2022
Morris is likely a mid-to-late round selection in the draft.
He is the second Oklahoma offensive lineman to declare this week. Left tackle Anton Harrison, a possible first-round pick, announced he was declaring for the draft on Wednesday.
–Field Level Media