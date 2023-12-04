Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel enters portal, weighing 2024 draft

Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered the transfer portal while weighing his plans for the 2024 season.

Gabriel would be one of the most coveted transfers available for his final year of college eligibility. But he’s also likely to engage the college advisory committee to vet his status for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gabriel declared Oklahoma was “forever home” in January. The Hawaii native threw for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, and 315 rushing yards with six touchdowns, in 2022 but opted to come back to the Sooners and rejected options via the portal and NFL draft.

At 5-11, 200, one of the main barriers to the NFL is likely to be size.

But Gabriel, who turns 23 later this month, was sixth in the FBS in passing yards in 2023 — 3,660 yards — with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed for 12 touchdowns on a career-high 93 carries for 373 yards.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from UCF after three seasons, following offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to Norman. But Lebby was named head coach at Mississippi State, sparking speculation he could bring Gabriel with him.

Gabriel could revert from the portal and play for the Sooners in 2024. He has until Jan. 15 to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media