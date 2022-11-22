Ohio University QB Kurtis Rourke (ACL) out for season

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio University standout quarterback Kurtis Rourke said Tuesday night that he tore the ACL and meniscus in his knee and underwent season-ending surgery.

Rourke injured the right knee in the Bobcats’ 32-18 road win over Ball State on Nov. 15.

“Over the weekend we got the news that I tore my ACL and meniscus and that I need surgery,” Rourke said during ESPN’s broadcast of Tuesday night’s game between Ohio and Bowling Green. “I got that pretty fast. There wasn’t a lot of swelling and I was able to get surgery right away.”

Rourke was enjoying a strong season with 3,256 yards, 25 touchdown and four interceptions. He is expected to be named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year after the season.

The timing is rough for the Bobcats (8-3, 6-1 MAC) as they are still in the hunt to win the conference title. Ohio last won one in 1968.

CJ Harris made his first career start on Tuesday against Bowling Green.

“It’s a tough break for Kurtis,” Ohio head coach Tim Albin said in a statement. “He’s a great quarterback, captain and person, so this impacts us on multiple levels. Kurtis will play a key part in the coming weeks, helping CJ and the entire team prepare for the rest of the season. We will be right behind him through the rehabilitation.”

Rourke is the younger brother of Nathan Rourke, the starting quarterback for the CFL’s BC Lions.

“Our family was heartbroken to learn of Kurtis’ injury, especially after his incredible breakout year,” Nathan Rourke said on Twitter. “While we acknowledge that the road ahead of him will be long, we have full certainty that Kurtis will return to his playing form to play at the level that he has.”

"Our family was heartbroken to learn of Kurtis' injury, especially after his incredible breakout year," Nathan Rourke said on Twitter. "While we acknowledge that the road ahead of him will be long, we have full certainty that Kurtis will return to his playing form to play at the level that he has."

