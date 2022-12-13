Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson (foot) out for CFP

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will miss the College Football Playoff so he can address a long-lingering foot injury.

The No. 4 Buckeyes face No. 1 Georgia in a semifinal on Dec. 31.

“As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me!” Henderson tweeted Tuesday night. “Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.”

Henderson told the Columbus Dispatch that he is undergoing surgery on his left foot. He played through a fracture and a torn ligament during the regular season.

“I’ve just been making it worse going back out there,” he told the newspaper.

The dynamic running back was limited to eight games this season after suffering the injury in Week 3 against Toledo. He finished the season with 571 yards (5.3 per carry) and six touchdowns, adding one receiving touchdown.

The Buckeyes will be missing not only Henderson but also receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who declared for the NFL draft and was battling a hamstring injury to boot.

With a win over Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes would advance to the national title game against either Michigan or TCU.

–Field Level Media