Ohio St. transfer QB Quinn Ewers commits to Texas

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) practices on the sideline during a break in play in the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network. Cfb Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his commitment to Texas.

Ewers announced his decision Sunday night on Twitter.

The former 5-star recruit entered the transfer portal earlier this month after just one season in Columbus, Ohio. The top-ranked quarterback from the Class of 2022 enrolled early at Ohio State to capitalize on the state’s name, image and likeness laws for college athletes.

Ewers, part of a crowded quarterback depth chart, took two snaps for the Buckeyes.

A Southlake, Texas, native, Ewers committed to the Longhorns before flipping to Ohio State and enrolling early due at least in part to rules prohibiting Texas high schoolers from making money with their NIL rights.

Ewers reportedly earned more than $1 million on NIL deals after arriving at Ohio State.

–Field Level Media