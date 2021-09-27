Officials blasted for robbing Dallas Cowboys of an obvious TD

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys appeared to score with roughly six minutes remaining in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles to take a 13-7 lead Monday night.

Dak Prescott scored on a quarterback sneak from the one on fourth down. Even live, it appeared that pretty much his entire body was across the goal line.

Officials in hand in Big D initially called Prescott short before Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy challenged it.

You be the judge.

In an absolutely shocking manner, said officials refused to overturn the call on the field and gave the ball to Philadelphia at the one. What’s the point of reviewing a play if officials are going to push back against overturning pretty much any call?

We saw issues with officiating throughout Sunday’s Week 3 NFL action, including the Green Bay Packers win over the San Francisco 49ers. It’s now continued into Monday night.

Officials blasted for robbing Dallas Cowboys of a touchdown

How is that not a touchdown? — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) September 28, 2021

Second effort TD. But officials/replay supers don't like to contradict themselves on spots. — Bob Grotz (@BobGrotz) September 28, 2021

Millions of people on Twitter saw it one way. Walt Anderson saw it another — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 28, 2021

That was a touchdown, so….no touchdown! — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 28, 2021

The overhead camera should give the Cowboys the touchdown. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 28, 2021

Did you guys watch the games this weekend? Officials blew a ton of calls. There is no guarantee they get this one right. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) September 28, 2021

I mean, that's a touchdown — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2021