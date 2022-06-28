MLB to cancel Oakland Athletics relocation fee as move to Las Vegas inches closer

The Oakland Athletics have been scouting potential homes for a new state of the art stadium in Las Vegas over the past calendar year-plus.

Meanwhile, MLB is working behind the scenes to help the A’s potentially relocate from Oakland. That now includes the league dropping any relocation fees that would be associated with leaving Northern California for Southern Nevada.

“If the Oakland Athletics end up moving to Las Vegas, Major League Baseball wouldn’t charge the team a relocation fee, an indication the league wants a team in Southern Nevada, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.” Mick Akers report on Oakland Athletics potential move to Las Vegas

The A’s continue to pursue a $12 billion project to remain in Oakland as of publication of this article. Said project is seemingly trending in the right direction after years of issues between the small-market team and local political leaders in the city.

Recently, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission recommended approval of the waterfront project with a full vote scheduled for Thursday. If said vote doesn’t turn out in the A’s favor, a relocation to Las Vegas might end up being imminent.

The backdrop here was the fire sale these A’s conducted ahead of the 2022 season and other owners not being too fond of their ownership group led by the embattled John Fisher.

“The idea of revenue sharing is not to make money, it’s to field a competitive team. That money is supposed to go toward player salaries. [The A’s] took the money and put it in their pocket.” Unnamed MLB owner on current Oakland Athletics situation

Oakland’s payroll currently sits at a mere $48.4 million — the second-lowest in MLB ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. Currently boasting the worst record in MLB at 25-50, A’s attendance has also taken a hit on the heels of said fire sale and talk of potential relocation to Sin City. They are averaging a mere 8,358 fans per game. That’s just laughable.

With the A’s brass continually being a presence in Las Vegas touring potential sites, it’s becoming clear that relocation could be in the cards. Vegas itself is a growing sports city following the relocation of th NFL’s Raiders from Oakland and the inception of the Golden Knights as one of the NHL’s newest expansion teams.

The A’s also have a built-in relationship with Vegas stemming from their Triple-A team playing in the suburb of Summerlin.