O2 Blast upend Seoul Dynasty in Summer Stage knockouts

O2 Blast recorded a 3-0 sweep of the Seoul Dynasty on Sunday to continue their surge through the first two matches in the East Region Overwatch League Summer Stage knockouts.

After posting a 3-1 win over the Guangzhou Charge on Saturday, O2 Blast made short work of the Dynasty. O2 Blast notched a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, a 3-2 victory on Numbani and a 3-0 triumph on the third map, Suravasa.

O2 Blast advanced to next Sunday’s clash against the Seoul Infernal, who seized a 3-1 win over Sin Prisa Gaming.

The Infernal got off to a fast start with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower and a 3-2 victory on Midtown. Sin Prisa Gaming rebounded with a 3-1 triumph on Suravasa before the Infernal finished off the match with a 1-0 victory on Colosseo.

Also on Sunday, the Dallas Fuel notched a 3-0 sweep of Poker Face, while Hangzhou Spark advanced with a 3-0 triumph versus Dreamers. The two victorious clubs will square off next Sunday.

The Fuel dismissed Poker Face after securing a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, a 2-1 victory on Numbani and a 3-0 win on New Junk City. Poker Face will look to rebound next Saturday against Rhodes in the elimination round.

The Spark upended the Dreamers after posting a 2-0 win on Ilios, a 2-1 victory on Eichenwalde and a 3-1 triumph on New Junk City. The Dreamers will meet PANTHERA on Saturday in lower-bracket action.

The grand final is set for Sept. 10. The top two teams in this round automatically qualify for the Overwatch League playoffs.

–Field Level Media