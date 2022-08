Credit: Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

New York City FC claimed midfielder Matias Pellegrini off waivers on Friday.

He arrives from Club Estudiantes de La Plata in his native Argentina, where he was on loan from Inter Miami CF.

Pellegrini, 22, joins NYCFC for the remainder of the 2022 season.

He registered one goal and four assists in 19 MLS matches (12 starts) with Inter Miami in 2020.

–Field Level Media