Nuggets sign DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day deal

Feb 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets signed veteran center DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day contract on Thursday evening.

Cousins joined the Nuggets on Jan. 21 after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. In five games for Denver so far, he has averaged 6.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.2 minutes per game off the bench.

The Nuggets did not make a deal ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline to fill their one remaining roster spot, so they were able to bring Cousins back on board.

The four-time All-Star holds career averages of 20.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Cousins, 31, was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are his ninth team after stints with Sacramento, New Orleans, Golden State, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee.

The Nuggets, who are 30-24 and in sixth place in the Western Conference, visit the Boston Celtics on Friday.

–Field Level Media