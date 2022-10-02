Nuggets extend contract of GM Calvin Booth

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets signed general manager Calvin Booth to a multi-year extension, the team announced Sunday.

Booth was promoted to general manager in 2020. He is entering his sixth season as part of the Denver front office.

“Calvin has been a huge part of what we’ve done here over the last five seasons and I have the utmost confidence in him as our general manager,” Nuggets vice chairman Josh Kroenke said in a statement. “Cal has seen the game from every angle and has an extremely bright basketball mind. I look forward to continuing alongside Calvin and the rest of the organization with the goal of bringing an NBA championship to the city of Denver.”

The Nuggets have made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons and are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Booth, 46, was a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans (2012-13) and worked in the front office of the Minnesota Timberwolves (2013-17) before being hired by the Nuggets.

Booth also played for seven teams during a 10-year NBA playing career. A center, Booth had career averages of 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 366 games (83 starts) from 1999-2009.

