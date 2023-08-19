NRG win 3-2 to reach grand final at LCS playoffs

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

NRG claimed a back-and-forth 3-2 victory over Team Liquid on Saturday in the lower-bracket final of the League Championship Series playoffs.

With the victory, NRG secured a spot in Sunday’s grand final, where they will look for revenge against Cloud9. One week ago, Cloud9 swept NRG 3-0 in the upper-bracket final.

NRG opened the match with a 31-minute victory on blue before Liquid tied things at 1-1 by taking the second map in 35 minutes on red. NRG again went up by one, winning in 23 minutes on blue for a 2-1 lead, but Team Liquid earned a swift 19-minute triumph on blue to force a Game 5.

The decisive fifth map went NRG’s way in 35 minutes on blue.

Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia and China topped NRG with 22 kills, 34 assists and a plus-10 kills-to-deaths differential, while American teammate Juan “Contractz” Garcia piled up a match-high 44 assists.

After the regular season, the first- and second-place teams in the top North American League of Legends circuit headed to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- through sixth-place teams opened the playoffs in the upper-bracket quarterfinals. The seventh- and eighth-place teams entered the postseason in the lower bracket, while the ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

The top three teams in the playoffs will secure berths in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled for Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea. The fourth-place team will head to the World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier.

League Championship Series Summer Split prize pool:

1. $100,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

2. $50,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

3. $30,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship — Team Liquid

4. $20,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier — Golden Guardians

5-6. No prize money — Dignitas, Evil Geniuses

7-8. No prize money — TSM, 100 Thieves

9. No prize money — FlyQuest

10. No prize money — Immortals

