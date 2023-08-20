NRG stages comeback to win grand final at LCS playoffs

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NRG fell behind early but roared back to win three straight maps and capture the grand final of the League Championship Series playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Cloud9 on Sunday.

NRG pocketed first-prize winnings of $100,000 plus a berth in the League of Legends World Championship, while Cloud9 settled for $50,000 and a spot in the world tournament.

Cloud9 played the first map on blue and won it in 32 minutes, but then NRG took over. They captured the second map in 33 minutes on blue, then switched to red for wins in 42 and 39 minutes.

Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led NRG with a kills-deaths-assists mark of 26-6-22, while Niship “Dhokla” Doshi of the United States added 19 kills and 27 assists with 11 deaths. Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol of South Korea led Cloud9 with a 13-10-11 K-D-A ratio.

NRG, Cloud9 and Team Liquid, the third-place finishers, will take part in the world tournament scheduled for Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea. The fourth-place team, Golden Guardians, will head to the World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier on Oct. 8.

League Championship Series Summer Split prize pool:

1. $100,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship — NRG

2. $50,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship — Cloud9

3. $30,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship — Team Liquid

4. $20,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier — Golden Guardians

5-6. No prize money — Dignitas, Evil Geniuses

7-8. No prize money — TSM, 100 Thieves

9. No prize money — FlyQuest

10. No prize money — Immortals

–Field Level Media