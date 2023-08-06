NRG defeat Golden Guardians to advance at LCS playoffs

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

NRG took down Golden Guardians 3-1 on Sunday to advance to the upper-bracket final at the League Championship Series playoffs.

The victorious NRG unit claimed a match-opening win on red in 33 minutes, then won again on blue in 38 minutes for a 2-0 lead. After GG stayed alive with a 33-minute triumph on blue, NRG finished the match with a swift 29-minute win on red.

With the loss, GG dropped to the lower bracket, where they will take on Dignitas in a quarterfinal match on Friday.

Australia’s Victor “FBI” Huang starred for NRG with 28 kills, 26 assists and 11 deaths for the match. American Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes led GG with a 26-8-14 kills-deaths-assists ratio.

After the regular season, the first- and second-place teams in the North American top League of Leagues circuit headed to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- through sixth-place teams opened the playoffs in the upper-bracket quarterfinals. The seventh- and eighth-place teams entered the postseason in the lower bracket, while the ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

The top three teams in the playoffs will secure berths in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled for Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea. The fourth-place team will head to the World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier.

The playoffs take a few days off until the next match on Thursday. This week’s schedule includes three matches:

–Thursday: Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses (lower-bracket quarterfinals)

–Friday: Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians (lower-bracket quarterfinals)

–Saturday: NRG vs. Cloud9 (upper-bracket final)

League Championship Series Summer Split prize pool:

1. $100,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

2. $50,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

3. $30,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

4. $20,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier

5-6. No prize money

7-8. No prize money — TSM, 100 Thieves

9. No prize money — FlyQuest

10. No prize money — Immortals

