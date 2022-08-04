Novak Djokovic officially withdraws from Montreal event

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

World No. 6 Novak Djokovic officially withdrew Thursday from next week’s National Bank Open in Montreal.

Tennis Canada confirmed Djokovic’s withdrawal.

His withdrawal was a foregone conclusion, given his unvaccinated status. Anybody traveling into Canada must have at least two doses of the vaccination against the coronavirus. Djokovic remains steadfast in his decision not to get the vaccine.

The ATP 1000 event in Montreal is a hardcourt tune-up for the upcoming U.S. Open in New York, which Djokovic is also likely to miss barring an 11th-hour exemption. Current rules require non-U.S. citizens to show proof of being fully vaccinated before entering the country by air from a foreign nation.

American Josh Isner blasted the current conditions that would prevent Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, from playing in the Open.

“Complete lunacy he can’t compete as of now,” Isner tweeted Tuesday in response to a question about a movement to allow the Serbian star into the Open.

Djokovic’s name appears on the entry list for the U.S. Open, which will be held Aug. 29-Sept. 11.

–Field Level Media