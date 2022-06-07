nouns kick off ESL One Summer by beating Evil Geniuses

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer 2022 event kicked off Tuesday when nouns earned a close win over Evil Geniuses.

The team formerly known as 4 Zoomers were signed by nouns in May. They took the first map in 56 minutes on red, and Evil Geniuses responded with a 32-minute victory on red.

But nouns clinched the victory when they prevailed on the decisive map, in 48 minutes on green.

Brazil’s Guilherme Silva “Costabile” led nouns with an average kills-deaths-assists ratio of 9.0-4.7-8.7. Nicolas “Gunnar” Lopez posted 55 assists and Jacob “Husky” Fifik added 50 assists for nouns.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

The competition continues Wednesday with one match:

–felt vs. Wildcard Gaming

–Quincy Crew vs. 5RATFORCESTAFF

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record

1. nouns, 1-0 (2-1)

T2. 5RATFORCESTAFF

T2. felt

T2. Quincy Crew

T2. The Cut

T2. TSM

T2. Wildcard Gaming

8. Evil Geniuses, 0-1 (1-2)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media