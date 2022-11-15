Northwestern rallies past Georgetown on road

Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Audige scored 17 points to lead Northwestern to a win over Georgetown in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Boo Buie had 12 points and six assists and Robbie Beran had 11 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern (3-0), which outscored Georgetown 42-28 in the second half.

Primo Spears led all scorers with 22 points, Jay Heath scored 13 points and Akok Akok had 10 points and seven rebounds in defeat for Georgetown (2-1).

Northwestern shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range (14 of 33) and outrebounded Georgetown 48-31, which helped the Wildcats overcome 15 turnovers.

Georgetown committed 13 turnovers, but collected eight blocked shots.

The Hoyas shot 42.1 percent overall (24 of 57) and 31.8 percent (7 of 22) from 3-point range.

Leading 53-48 with 11:36 left, Northwestern went on a 7-2 run to take a 60-50 lead with 8:49 remaining.

The Wildcats then extended their lead to 13 points at 70-57 with 3:37 remaining following a 3-pointer by Robbie Beran.

With the shot clock winding down, Audige then put the game away by hitting a 3-pointer falling away with 1:54 remaining to give the Wildcats a 73-58 lead.

Northwestern trailed 35-33 at halftime but went on a 7-0 sprint early in the second half to take a 40-37 lead with 17:34 remaining.

After Georgetown answered with five straight points to pull ahead 42-40, Buie hit a 3-pointer and Audige knocked down two for the Wildcats to grab a 49-42 lead with 14:03 left.

In the first half, Georgetown led by as many as five points at 28-23 with 4:52 left until halftime, but Northwestern went on a 9-2 run to take a 32-30 lead with 2:35 remaining until intermission.

The teams combined to be called for just 32 total fouls and shot 22 free throws for the game.

