North Dakota State beats Montana State for fourth FCS title in five years

Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison running back Kobe Johnson (4) rushes for a touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium.

North Dakota State, a winner of three straight national championships from 2017-19, put the finishing touches on what might be the start of a new streak, defeating Montana State 38-10 Saturday to win the FCS title for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

The Bison raced to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

The Bison (14-1) used their typical dominance on the ground, outrushing the Bobcats 380-156, paced by Kobe Johnson, who had 106 yards on just four carries with a touchdown. Five different players rushed for at least 40 yards for North Dakota State.

Teammates Quincy Patterson ran for 98 yards on 11 carries, and Hunter Luepke rushed 14 times for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite losing regular starting quarterback Tommy Mellott early in the contest, the Bobcats (12-3) outgained the Bison 179-126 in passing yardage thanks to 156 yards and a touchdown from Tucker Rovig.

