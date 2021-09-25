Twitter reacts to North Carolina State upsetting No. 9 Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The North Carolina State Wolfpack did the improbable on Saturday, beating the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in an ACC upset that will be remembered for years.

Both offenses struggled throughout the game, entering the fourth quarter with North Carolina State leading 14-7. Tigers freshman Will Shipley tied it at 14 with 10:52 left in the quarter and the score held into the final seconds.

Wolfpackkicker Christopher Dunn, who already missed two kicks, had an opportunity for a program-defining moment. Instead, the junior shanked the game-winning attempt from 39 yards out to send it to overtime.

Christopher Dunn misses the kick! NC State can't quite upset Clemson yet, as the game goes to OT. pic.twitter.com/4HDt38ZJ90 — Zak (@CaramelPhd) September 25, 2021

Clemson’s offense got the football first and punched it into the end zone on five plays. But North Carolina State answered, with Devin Leary hitting Thayer Thomas in the end zone. Dunn then achieved some redemption, drilling the game-tying field goal.

With Clemson’s 36-game win streak against unranked opponents on the line, Wolfpack wide receiver Devin Carter made the play no one will ever forget. On North Carolina State’s second play of double OT, the 6-foot-3 sophomore contorted his body for an absurd touchdown catch.

OH MY GOD DEVIN CARTERpic.twitter.com/wAfLfcI8Yv — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 25, 2021

The Tigers couldn’t respond, picking up just five yards and four plays and seeing their dreams of another run at the College Football Playoff come to an end against North Carolina State.

Twitter reacts to North Carolina State upsetting Clemson

DAHN GOES CLEMSON pic.twitter.com/QYCz2JS50C — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 25, 2021

Actually Clemson & Texas A&M already caught their L’s today! Both should be out the Top 20 🤷🏽‍♂️ make it happen man — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) September 25, 2021

Clemson has 2 losses pic.twitter.com/1pASIdadrQ — Kofie (@Kofie) September 25, 2021

DOWN GOES CLEMSON!@PackFootball gets their first win over the Tigers since 2011 🐺🔥 pic.twitter.com/jAFHFSqjsZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021

Clemson without Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/EgKE9Wk9jJ — OsamaBinDabo (tone setter) (@JEDRICKWlLLS) September 25, 2021