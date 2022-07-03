North American Dota vets EternaLEnVy, Ryoya retire

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao and Eric “Ryoya” Dong are stepping away from their keyboards.

The longtime veterans of the North American Dota 2 scene both announced their retirements Saturday.

EternaLEnVy, a Canadian, started playing professionally in 2012. His lengthy list of teams includes Sadboys, business associates, Cloud9, Fighting PandaS, beastcoast, Fnatic and Team Secret.

“Retired Competitive,” he posted on Twitter.

Ryoya, an American, joined the fray in 2014. His former teams include simply TOOBASED, Geek Fam, beastcoast, Immortals, VGJ.Storm and Complexity Gaming.

“Retired dota, no longer have the same enjoyment I used to have playing,” he wrote on Twitter.

–Field Level Media