No timetable for Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (hamstring)

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders missed another practice Friday with a hamstring injury.

Coach Nick Sirianni said the veteran starter is improving but it remains unclear when he will return to the field.

Sanders caught two passes for 20 yards in last Friday’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.

He did not participate when the team returned to practice Sunday due to what the team called leg soreness. After a walkthrough on Monday, he missed Tuesday’s workout and his status was updated to a hamstring injury.

Sanders, 25, gained 912 yards from scrimmage in 12 starts last season. He missed four games in 2020 and five games in 2021 due to various injuries.

He has rushed for 2,439 yards and nine touchdowns and added 104 catches for 864 yards and three scores in 40 games (34 starts) since Philadelphia drafted him in the second round in 2019.

Sanders appears unlikely to play in Sunday’s preseason game at Cleveland. The Eagles open the regular season at Detroit on Sept. 11.

–Field Level Media