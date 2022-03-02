No. 3 seed Viktorija Golubic stages rally in Lyon

Oct 9, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Viktorija Golubic (SUI) hits a shot against Maria Sakkari (GRE) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in her first-round match against Japanese alternate Mai Hontama on Wednesday at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.

No. 2 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 win against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland. Cirstea will face Hungary’s Anna Bondar, who was leading 6-3 when Britain’s Katie Boulter retired with an apparent injury to her left leg.

No. 7 seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Russia’s Varvara Gracheva. Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko outlasted Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in a first-round match.

–Field Level Media