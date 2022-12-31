No. 22 New Mexico edges Wyoming on the road

Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 20 points, including two on the go-ahead free throws with 18 seconds left, to lead No. 22 New Mexico to a 76-75 win Saturday over Wyoming in a Mountain West game at Laramie, Wyo.

New Mexico (14-0, 2-0 Mountain West) is off to its best start since the 1967-68 team started 17-0.

Wyoming (5-9, 0-2) has lost four consecutive games.

The Lobos are 4-0 in games decided by six points or less while Wyoming is 0-5.

Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, fouled out with 2:29 left and the game tied at 72.

After Jeremiah Oden put the Cowboys ahead 74-72 with 2:07 left, both teams had failed possessions before Jaelen House made two free throws to tie the game with 1:20 remaining.

Ethan Anderson made one of two free throws with 56 seconds left to give Wyoming a 75-74 lead.

House, who had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, fouled out with 32 seconds left after New Mexico committed a turnover.

Xavier Dussell missed the front end of the one-and-one free-throw situation.

Mashburn Jr. was fouled and made both free throws with 18 seconds left to give New Mexico a 76-75 lead. Mashburn made all seven of his free-throw attempts.

Wyoming’s Max Agbonkpolo missed a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and Brendan Wenzel was off the mark following an offensive rebound.

New Mexico’s Josiah Allick was fouled with 2 seconds left and he missed both free throws.

A desperation last-second shot was missed by Agbonkpolo beyond midcourt.

Wyoming’s Noah Reynolds, the Cowboys’ leading scorer averaging 14.8 points entering the game, exited the game with 10:13 left in the first half and Wyoming leading 20-12 after taking an inadvertent elbow in the back of the head by New Mexico’s Sebastian Forsling on a rebound attempt.

Reynolds, who had eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field at that point, did not return because of concussion protocol.

Wyoming, which led by as many as 11 points in the first half, led 33-32 at halftime.

Neither team led by more than five points in the second half.

After New Mexico took a 66-62 lead with 6:45 left after four consecutive points by House, Dusell scored and then Maldonado scored on three straight possessions.

A dunk by Oden put the Cowboys ahead 72-70 with 2:51 left.

–Field Level Media