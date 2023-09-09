No. 17 North Carolina outlasts App State in 2OT, 40-34

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Drake Maye ran 13 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime and No. 17 North Carolina’s defense made it stand up in a 40-34 victory against visiting Appalachian State on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Omarion Hampton’s third touchdown run in the first overtime helped the Tar Heels extend the game. He ended up with 234 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Maye threw for 208 yards on 21-for-30 passing.

North Carolina’s Ryan Coe, who made two earlier field goals, missed from 39 yards on the final play of regulation, sending the game into OT.

That came after Michael Hughes of Appalachian State booted a 33-yard field goal with 1:22 remaining to tie the game at 27-27.

Hampton’s 7-yard touchdown run gave the Tar Heels the lead with 9:19 to play in a rainy fourth quarter.

Nate Noel’s 7-yard run with 10:44 remaining gave the Mountaineers the lead. He also scored the first touchdown in overtime.

Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar was 22-for-43 for 275 yards.

Aguilar threw 33 yards to Dashaun Davis for a go-ahead touchdown on the first series of the second half.

It was even again after Caleb Hood’s 5-yard touchdown run. Coe’s 31-yard field goal later in the third quarter put North Carolina up 20-17.

Hampton’s workload was heightened because British Brooks, who gained 103 yards against South Carolina last week, was out with an injury.

Both teams threatened on their first possession. North Carolina was stopped on a fourth-and-1 play from the Appalachian State 13, while the Mountaineers came up empty when Hughes’ field goal attempt from 47 yards was wide left.

The next time Appalachian State had the ball, Hughes booted a career-long 46-yard field goal. That capped a 19-play drive that included a fourth-and-2 conversion.

Two snaps later, Hampton burst 68 yards for a touchdown. It was the longest rush of the sophomore’s career.

The Mountaineers drove 75 yards in nine plays for a touchdown on Aguilar’s 5-yard toss to Eli Wilson. Then the Tar Heels used nine plays to get into position for Coe’s 47-yard field goal.

