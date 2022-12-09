Nisha joins Liquid on heels of MATUMBAMAN’s retirement

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team Liquid added Michal “Nisha” Jankowski to their Dota 2 roster in the wake of Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen’s retirement.

Nisha, a 22-year-old from Poland, will compete in Position Two for Liquid. He had spent the past four years with Team Secret before officially being released on Dec. 1.

MATUMBAMAN, who enjoyed two stints with Liquid, helped the European Dota 2 team win The International 2017. He was with Liquid from 2015-19 before following stints with Chaos EC (2019) and Secret (2019-21) with another with Liquid (2021-22).

Team Liquid’s roster consists of Michael “miCKe” Vu (Position One), Nisha (Position Two), Ludwig “zai” Wahlberg (Position Three), Samuel “Boxi” Svahn (Position Four) and Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi (Position Five). William “Blitz” Lee serves as the team’s coach.

–Field Level Media