NiP appoint THREAT as GM of CS:GO team

Credit: Ninjas in Pyjamas, ESV5

Ninjas in Pyjamas named Bjorn “THREAT” Pers as the general manager of their Counter-Strike team Thursday.

The 35-year-old Swede previously coached NIP in Global Offensive and will now head the CS2 division.

“To be able to come back to NIP and work with all of our CS teams just as we enter a new era in this legendary game is a dream scenario,” THREAT said. “I look very much forward to what the future brings, and I can’t wait to continue the grind.”

Ninjas in Pyjamas CEO Hicham Chahine welcomed THREAT to the fold.

“CS:GO brought Ninjas in Pyjamas back to life about a decade ago, and as we now move into CS2 we are reviewing everything CS at NIP in detail,” Chahine said.

“2023 has been a challenging year, and learning from and changing what has not been working is pivotal for us in our search for success in CS2. As a result, we will be revamping our CS division. I am therefore thrilled to have Bjorn back, this time as the General Manager of CS at NIP to lead everything Counter-Strike as we enter a new CS era.”

–Field Level Media