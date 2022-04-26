Ninjas in Pyjamas say farewell to phzy, LNZ, Sapec

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ninjas in Pyjamas said farewell Tuesday to three members of Young Ninjas, the organization’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive academy team.

Love “phzy” Smidebrant, Anton “Sapec” Palmgren and Linus LNZ” Holtang, all from Sweden, are ready to “leave the nest to take the next step in their careers,” the team said in a news release.

All three had been with Young Ninjas since early 2021. LNZ and phzy also both spent some time with the main Ninjas in Pyjamas squad.

“I am excited about helping them find the right place for the next point in their career,” NiP chief operating officer Jonas Gundersen said. “There’s great futures lying ahead of these, so many teams would be lucky to have them.”

Three new players were added to the Young Ninjas roster: Adam “adamb” Angstrom, Max “maxster” Jansson and Adrian “7EMPORARY” Mehrara, all from Sweden.

–Field Level Media