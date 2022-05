Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

G2 Esports announced contract extensions Saturday for Nikola “NiKo” Kovac and Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac.

The Bosnian cousins are with the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in Belgium for the $1 million PGL Antwerp Major, which begins on Monday.

NiKo, 25, joined G2 in November 2020 after competing with FaZe Clan and mousesports.

hunTer-, 26, came aboard in September 2019 following stints with CR4ZY and Valiance.

The exact duration of the extensions was not announced.

–Field Level Media